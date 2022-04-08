delta

Sign Maker Assistent Bonaire | Vacancy

20


Sign Studio is looking for a part-time Sign-Maker Assistant to strengthen our team.

What is the role of a Sign-Maker Assistant?

As a Sign-Maker Assistant, you will be an important part of our production team.  In this job you will learn to apply digital prints and cut vinyl and install them on substrates, windows, walls, buildings vehicles and boats, on-site and off-site at customer locations.

You will work in an environment with a collaborative and supportive team, and you will receive hands-on training every step of the way.  

Experience with operating power tools, including but not limited to panel saw, table saw, cutter, drill press and welding skills is preferred.  

Must be comfortable working from ladders, lifts and scaffolding at various heights.

The right candidate will have the ability to follow instructions, work independently but also collaborate with teammates- Positive can-do attitude.  Be self-motivated, organized and demonstrate flexibility.

Are you interested and would like more information? Please send your email or resume to [email protected] or call  + 599 787-6926.



