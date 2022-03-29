WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE!!!

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural international company, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Station Manager Job Overview

Oversee, monitor and evaluate the operation’s performance to ensure increased profitability, productivity, or market share.

Monitor and track the financial performance and ensure that full accounts and records of all financial transactions are maintained and manage P&L. Provide financial reporting as required – (Board of Directors, Statutory Accounts, annual financial statements and reports, etc.,).

Monitor and track quality standards of the Business Line operation and ensure continuous improvements in Lead, guide, evaluate, and develop a team with operational responsibilities to ensure that the organization Develop and maintain effective business relationships with all key stakeholders (customer airline’s Implement, oversee and monitor all safety and security measures and KPI’S related to people, equipment, facilities and aircraft involved in the operation.

Off station operations (Corporate Manual QHSE).

Requirements

University degree or equivalent, advanced degree in related field or professional certifications are advantageous Excellent working knowledge of business management principles and practices, financial concepts, labor law, and key drivers of profitability and operational performance.

5 years’ experience with P&L responsibility, preferably in the Aviation Industry.

Fluent spoken and written English and local language.

Strong strategic skills and commercial acumen combined with the ability to motivate teams to deliver high quality standards.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, professional, internal and external work relationships with all stakeholders and interest groups, strong leadership skills and highly developed interpersonal skills.

All interested applicants are required to apply via email: [email protected] Unsuitable applicants will not be considered.

