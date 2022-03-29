Request for expression of Interest

(CONSULTING SERVICES – INDIVIDUAL SELECTION) Project Manager

Sint Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport, Terminal Reconstruction Project Assignment Title: Project Manager

The Sint Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project is financed through a World Bank managed Trust Fund with a grant from the Government of the Netherlands and a loan from the European Investment Bank through an agreement with the Government of St Maarten as well as Counterpart Funds.

The development objective of PJIAE Terminal Reconstruction project is to fully restore the service and passenger capacity of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) to pre-Hurricane Irma levels, with improved resilience towards hurricanes.

The consulting services (“the Services”) include a full-time on-site based Project Manager within the Project Management Unit (PMU). The expected start date is immediate with the duration of 18 months. The successful consultant will proactively manage the projects budget, planning, and scheduling, technical requirements and specifications, risk & change management and project communications, in close cooperation with the Supervising Engineer. The detailed Terms of Reference (TOR) can be found on our website: www.sxmairport.com/construction.php.

The PMU now invites eligible individuals (“Consultants”) to indicate their interest in providing the Services. Interested Consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services (attach curriculum vitae with description of experience in similar assignments, similar conditions, etc.). Firms’ staff may express interest through the employing firm for the assignment and, under such situation, only the experience and qualifications of individuals shall be considered in the selection process. The criteria for selecting the Consultant are:

ESSENTIAL

A minimum Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or similar qualification from a recognized institution, A minimum of 15 years of relevant project management experience;

Experience minimum 10 years as a Project Manager in large (> $50 mil) construction projects in a complex operational environment (airport, hospital, etc.) is required;

Ability to lead an inter-disciplinary team of professionals;

Excellent project- and contract management skills;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

Computer literate. Good knowledge of MS Office applications. Other software (i.e. Procore or Primavera) is an advantage;

Strong time management and organizational skills with attention to detail;

Effective verbal, written and presentation communication skills in English, with demonstrable high-level reporting skills; and

FIDIC Red Book experience.

DESIRABLE

Experience in the aviation sector, preferably in airports;

Experience with Donor Funded Projects;

Proven experience in managing transport projects (with focus on aviation) and working with diverse stakeholders under tight timelines.

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to Section III, paragraphs, 3.14, 3.16, and 3.17 of the World Bank’s “Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers” July 2016, revised November 2017 and August 2018 (“Procurement Regulations”), setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest.



The individual will be selected based on the qualification and experience, in accordance with the procedures set out in the Procurement Regulations and the Rules and Regulations of PJIAE.



Further information can be obtained at P2- [email protected]. Expression of interest must be delivered to the e-mail address below no later than 17.00 Sint Maarten time on 07 April 2022.Att: Mirto Breell, Project Director E-mail: [email protected]

