Will you be BONHATA’S Office Executive?
Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), we are looking for a driven, intellectually curious, and detail-oriented Office Executive (fulltime). As office executive you will be working alongside the Chief Executive Officer and will be supporting the CEO and the Board of Directors of BONHATA.
Responsibilities:
- Maintaining executive’s agenda and assist in planning appointments, board meetings, conferences, and events.
- Create memos, reports, activity lists relevant to the CEO, board of directors and committees
- Written and phone correspondence
- Attend meetings and keep minutes
- Prepare invoices and provide assistance in bookkeeping
- Support the CEO and the Board of Directors
Who we are:
- BONHATA has more than 120 members comprised of accommodations, activities, car rentals, restaurants, and other tourism-related companies
- We ensure that the interests of our members are represented; we promote, support, and empower our members through cooperation with one unified voice
- We love our island, and we always keep in mind its unique culture, nature, atmosphere, and high quality for the visitors of Bonaire
Requirements:
- Proven office management, administrative, or assistant experience
- Knowledge of office management responsibilities, systems, and procedures
- Excellent time management skills and ability to multitask and prioritize work
- Strong organizational and planning skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Fluent in English and Dutch (Papiamentu and/or Spanish is an advantage)
- Computer skills and knowledge of MS office
- Knowledge of accounting, data, and administrative management practices
- Dynamic personality and customer-oriented
- Able to work independently
- Willing to work outside of office hours
- Experience in tourism is a strong advantage
What we offer:
- A challenging position in a continuously changing and diverse environment, with an appropriate compensation package
- Room for new initiatives and ideas
- A great working atmosphere in a small team on Bonaire
Interested?
Applicants may send in their application letter and curriculum vitae including a photo to: [email protected] – attn: Selection Committee. Applications need to be received before April 3rd, 2022.
