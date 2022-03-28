Will you be BONHATA’S Office Executive?

Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), we are looking for a driven, intellectually curious, and detail-oriented Office Executive (fulltime). As office executive you will be working alongside the Chief Executive Officer and will be supporting the CEO and the Board of Directors of BONHATA.

Responsibilities:

Maintaining executive’s agenda and assist in planning appointments, board meetings, conferences, and events.

Create memos, reports, activity lists relevant to the CEO, board of directors and committees

Written and phone correspondence

Attend meetings and keep minutes

Prepare invoices and provide assistance in bookkeeping

Support the CEO and the Board of Directors

Who we are:

BONHATA has more than 120 members comprised of accommodations, activities, car rentals, restaurants, and other tourism-related companies

We ensure that the interests of our members are represented; we promote, support, and empower our members through cooperation with one unified voice

We love our island, and we always keep in mind its unique culture, nature, atmosphere, and high quality for the visitors of Bonaire

Requirements:

Proven office management, administrative, or assistant experience

Knowledge of office management responsibilities, systems, and procedures

Excellent time management skills and ability to multitask and prioritize work

Strong organizational and planning skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Fluent in English and Dutch (Papiamentu and/or Spanish is an advantage)

Computer skills and knowledge of MS office

Knowledge of accounting, data, and administrative management practices

Dynamic personality and customer-oriented

Able to work independently

Willing to work outside of office hours

Experience in tourism is a strong advantage

What we offer:

A challenging position in a continuously changing and diverse environment, with an appropriate compensation package

Room for new initiatives and ideas

A great working atmosphere in a small team on Bonaire

Interested?

Applicants may send in their application letter and curriculum vitae including a photo to: [email protected] – attn: Selection Committee. Applications need to be received before April 3rd, 2022.

