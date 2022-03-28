29 maart 2022 01:41 am
Rocargo

Bonaire.Nu

Nieuws | Vacature | Evenementen

Rocargo
HomeVacatures Bonaire ⇒ Vacancy Office Executive Bonaire

Instagram Vacatures Administratief Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Directie/ Management en Advies

Vacancy Office Executive Bonaire

236

21
Gedeeld
Vacancy Office Executive Bonaire

Will you be BONHATA’S Office Executive?

Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), we are looking for a driven, intellectually curious, and detail-oriented Office Executive (fulltime). As office executive you will be working alongside the Chief Executive Officer and will be supporting the CEO and the Board of Directors of BONHATA.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintaining executive’s agenda and assist in planning appointments, board meetings, conferences, and events.
  • Create memos, reports, activity lists relevant to the CEO, board of directors and committees
  • Written and phone correspondence
  • Attend meetings and keep minutes
  • Prepare invoices and provide assistance in bookkeeping
  • Support the CEO and the Board of Directors

Who we are:

  • BONHATA has more than 120 members comprised of accommodations, activities, car rentals, restaurants, and other tourism-related companies
  • We ensure that the interests of our members are represented; we promote, support, and empower our members through cooperation with one unified voice
  • We love our island, and we always keep in mind its unique culture, nature, atmosphere, and high quality for the visitors of Bonaire

Requirements:

  • Proven office management, administrative, or assistant experience
  • Knowledge of office management responsibilities, systems, and procedures
  • Excellent time management skills and ability to multitask and prioritize work
  • Strong organizational and planning skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Fluent in English and Dutch (Papiamentu and/or Spanish is an advantage)
  • Computer skills and knowledge of MS office
  • Knowledge of accounting, data, and administrative management practices
  • Dynamic personality and customer-oriented
  • Able to work independently
  • Willing to work outside of office hours
  • Experience in tourism is a strong advantage

What we offer:

  • A challenging position in a continuously changing and diverse environment, with an appropriate compensation package
  • Room for new initiatives and ideas
  • A great working atmosphere in a small team on Bonaire

Interested?

Applicants may send in their application letter and curriculum vitae including a photo to: [email protected] – attn: Selection Committee. Applications need to be received before April 3rd, 2022.

Meer vacatures:



Goedkoop vliegen naar Aruba, Bonaire of Curaçao

Amsterdam – Bonaire vanaf € 460

Amsterdam – Aruba vanaf € 510

Amsterdam – Curaçao vanaf € 540

nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)fr Frenchfy Frisian