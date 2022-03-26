Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites, marina, and courtyard view rooms as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking an experienced Front Office Manager who will manage the guest experience from pre-arrival till checkout and beyond. This role will coordinate all guest activities and supervise the staff of several departments, including Front Desk, Bell Services, Concierge, and Spa Services, delivering first-class customer service. The ideal candidate is a leader with a warm personality, and empathetic towards our guests needs.

Responsibilities would include maintaining staff schedules, recruiting, training, supervising, managing forecasts, guest history and coordinating with all hotel departments to manage the guest experience. This position reports directly to the GM and works alongside other department managers. We will consider candidates with a desire to learn and grow professionally.

Qualifications:

Language(s):

English (required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)

Experience:

2-5 years in a similar role required

A degree in Hospitality or Tourism Management preferred

Excellent leadership, management and team building skills are required

Strong verbal and written communication skills in the English language are required

General proficiency with computers is required

Benefits:

Competitive salary, commensurate with experience

Beautiful work environment

Housing benefit available

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].

