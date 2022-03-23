Saba Reach Foundation (SRF) is a small non-profit organization operating on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Saba. It serves to facilitate sustainable employment and participation opportunities for (young) adults with a distance to the labor market. To realize this the foundation has three interrelated social/educational departments: Time-out program, the social workplace and adult education.
THE POSITION
We are currently looking for a new care coordinator for the social workplace. The organization needs a hands-on, proactive, analytical, results-oriented, empathetic and charismatic professional with experience with at-risk and challenging target groups.
WHAT YOU’LL DO
- Conduct intakes with potential new participants
- Creates and monitors individual development plans for each participant and coordinateslearning trajectories
- Prepares, execute and/or coordinates workshops
- Provides guidance to participants. Guides and coaches participants toward a regularemployment process and provides after-care where necessary
- Consults with external specialists and care providers on relevant care needs. Organizes anetwork of care
- Functions as a person of trust for participants
- Provides support to staff members in the area of participant care
- Ensures a pleasant and safe working environment for participants and plays a mediating rolein resolving conflicts
- Writes procedures/protocols
RELEVANT EXPERIENCE
- Verifiable experience/knowledge with at-risk and challenging target groups
- Verifiable specialized knowledge of social labor market, social participation, and its targetgroups
- Bachelor’s degree preferred in behavioral science, psychology, social studies
- Preferable knowledge of group dynamics
- Advanced computer skills (Office)
- Excellent command of English, both written and spoken
- A valid driver’s license
WHAT WE OFFER
We offer a position in a small tight-knit team of professionals. The job concerns a one-year 36-hour appointment (as soon as possible), with the intent of extension into a permanent contract in the long run if the working relationship proves to be positive. We offer a competitive salary in scale 10, which will depend on capacity and experience brought in.
HOW TO APPLY
Candidates are requested to submit their resume and motivation letter by April 15th, 2022 to the Saba Reach director Lonneke Schut at [email protected].
