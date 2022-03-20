Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean. For our busy resort and operations we are looking for an enthusiastic individual who truly enjoys bringing guest service to the next level and maintaining the highest standards to ensure guest satisfaction.

WE ARE CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR A CHIEF ENGINEER

The Chief Engineer is responsible for ensuring that all resort facilities are safe and well-maintained at all times. This requires that the Chief Engineer plans, organizes the staff, directs, and controls the operation of the Maintenance Department in the most efficient and proactive manner possible while maintaining the highest quality of standards for resort and company facilities. This also requires that the Chief Engineer manages the activities of any contractor providing work for the resort including renovations, remodeling, or new constructions.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Establishes plans to ensure requirements for appropriate maintenance of all equipment.

Develops effective budgets while maintaining expenses and capital expenditures.

Directs the daily tasks, responsibilities, and work-related activities of all Maintenance department staff,Grounds & Landscaping as well as contractors providing work in this area.

Consistently adheres to Preventive Maintenance Program (PMP) throughout resort providing scheduledvisitation to all timeshare and hotel units. Ensures PMP maintains dedicated staffing and that all work assignments adhere to the established Divi preventative maintenance program guidelines.

Schedules and organizes the company’s labor resources and sub-contracted labor to accomplish the maintenance tasks required for the proper operation of the resort and all facilities.

Gathers appropriate information, negotiates costs as needed, and prepares estimates of job/project costs for managers to ensure both appropriate resort and corporate office staff are able to make educated and informed decisions on projects.

Supports resort managers with assistance as needed to accomplish company objectives.

REQUIREMENTS:

A related Electrical/Mechanical Engineers degree with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in the position of Chief Engineer with an outstanding operation track record is a must. Must have proven project management experience and computer skills. And must have a hands-on and outgoing enthusiastic personality and always aim for the highest standards.

We offer excellent work conditions, competitive wages, good benefits, possibilities to grow, training and development.

If interested please submit your application, resume, diplomas and reference letters: Attn. Mrs. Luigina Watson-Alee Human Resources Manager at [email protected]. Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino. Address: Julio A. Abraham Blvd # 40 Bonaire CN Phone: 717-8285 ext. 425.

