The Customer Service Representative handles processing of policies, applications, and renewals for life and general insurance, covers and evaluates the risk of prospects and customers. Follows the company policies and procedures on acceptance approval, advise and complies to mandatory regulators.

Requirements:

High School Diploma ; Bachelor’s degree in related field is a pre;

One-year progressive customer service or direct sales experience (cross-selling, up-selling);

Must work well under pressure;

Accuracy and attention to detail;

Analytical and problem-solving skills;

Be able to juggle many projects simultaneously, and have good interpersonal and communication skills (orally and written);

Must also have an excellent sense of priorities;

Must be a team player and can work harmoniously with others;

Must be customer and broker service oriented;

Being attentive and patient;

Being persuasive and diligent;

Must speak and write Papiamentu, English and Dutch fluently; multi-lingual (Spanish) is a plus;

Assignment management;

Being professional and diplomatic;

Must have excellent telephone ethics;

Must be knowledgeable in Microsoft Application (Word and Excel).

Applications can be sent to: [email protected]

