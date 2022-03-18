18 maart 2022 15:37 pm
Rocargo

Bonaire.Nu

Nieuws | Vacature | Evenementen

Rocargo
HomeVacatures Bonaire ⇒ Vacancy Retail Dive Shop Assistent Bonaire

Instagram Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Horeca en Toerisme Vacatures Retail

Vacancy Retail Dive Shop Assistent Bonaire

117

Vacancy Retail Dive Shop Assistent Bonaire

Buddy Dive Watersports is our retail store located in Playa. Buddy Dive Watersports offers a wide range of dive services and courses, air packages and activities on Bonaire.

As we are growing, we are both looking for a part-time or full-time enthusiastic RETAIL DIVE SHOP ASSISTANT to assist our guests with the sale of watersport related articles, providing information and helping with registration processes.

Responsibilities:

  • Receiving and storing merchandize according to procedures;
  • Maintaining stock in the shop and in display cases, including unpacking and pricing of articles;
  • Taking orders and charging according to sale.

Tasks include but are not limited to:

  • Registration of guests for diving or other activities;
  • Providing information to visitors, assisting with complaints, maintaining and promoting hospitality at all times;
  • Collecting payments from guests by processing cash and credit card transactions;
  • Organizing and cleaning of the work space and location;
  • Making orders and dressing the windows;
  • Other chores as requested by the supervisor related to the dive shop in general.

Requirements:

  • Affinity with Scuba diving/ Watersports
  • Retail skills
  • Experience in the hospitality industry
  • Profound knowledge of the English language is a must, knowledge of any other language is preferred
  • Driver license
  • For at least 1 year

If you are interested please send your resume and motivation letter to: [email protected]

Meer vacatures:



Goedkoop vliegen naar Aruba, Bonaire of Curaçao

Amsterdam – Bonaire vanaf € 449

Amsterdam – Aruba vanaf € 663

Amsterdam – Curaçao vanaf € 458

nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)fr Frenchfy Frisian