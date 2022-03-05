













Nederlandse vacaturetekst te lezen onder de Engelse tekst.

Mental Health Foundation (MHF) has the responsibility of providing active mental health care to the residents of Sint Maarten that require such. The MHF consists of 5 departments that focus on patient care, namely; Admission Department, Day Treatment Faraja Center, Ambulant Care, Crisis Intervention and Outpatient Care. MHF recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. We are constantly developing and improving the structure within MHF and therefore we are looking for a Psychiatrist/Medical Director with urgency. In this function the individual is primarily responsible for managing the various care-related departments mentioned. The individual will support the improvement process of the organization and actively participate in realizing the necessary optimizations.

Qualifications:



A degree as a medical specialist with a specialization in psychiatry and excellent management qualities preferably in Medical Management. Must have experience within a clinical setting and professional experience in the Mental Health environment. Capable of having a strong personality that offers guidance and support, when required. Be an excellent communicator and a networker who can connect people with each other to foster excellent team work within the organization. Must have the ability to work together with stakeholders and ready to foster strong relationships in the recently established partnership with the institutions of the Caribbean islands.

Job requirements:

Extensive knowledge and experience in dealing with clients with various psychiatric disorders.

Experience and knowledge on political, administrative and social relations.

Dynamic leader in a motivating, open and result-oriented way and willing to accept changes in structure.

Open and constructive behavior that is aimed at cooperation and results.

Easily approachable individual, even if the results are lagging behind.

Due to the fact that the position of Psychiatrist/Medical Director is new within our organization, the salary will be negotiated in accordance with the position and responsibilities.

Please send your motivation letter and CV with corresponding educational certificates to [email protected].

Visit our website: https://www.mhf.sx and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mhfsxm/

Vacature Psychiater/ Medisch directeur Mental Health foundation (MHF) Sint Maarten

MHF heeft de verantwoordelijkheid op zich genomen om actieve zorg te bieden aan de bewoners van Sint Maarten die geestelijk gezondheidszorg behoeven. Daarvoor is een kliniek ingericht met 4 afdelingen, te weten; Poliklinische behandeling, Ambulante zorg, Behandelafdeling en Dagopvang. Onlangs heeft MHF haar 15 jarig jubileum gevierd.

Wij zijn voortdurend in ontwikkeling en verbetering en daarom met een zekere urgentie op zoek naar een medisch directeur. In deze functie ben je primair verantwoordelijk voor het managen van de verschillende zorginhoudelijke afdelingen. Je ondersteund het verbetertraject van de organisatie en werkt actief mee aan het realiseren van de benodigde optimalisaties.

Je hebt bij voorkeur een afgeronde opleiding als medisch specialist binnen de psychiatrie en uitstekende managementkwaliteiten. Je hebt ervaring binnen klinische settingen en weet uitstekend je vakinhoudelijke weg te vinden in de Mental Health omgeving. Je bent een sterke persoonlijkheid die sturing en support biedt, daar waar nodig en gewenst. Je bent uitstekend in communicatie, een netwerker die mensen en partijen kan verbinden.

Je voert overleg met diverse ketenpartners en neemt deel aan het onlangs tot stand gekomen samenwerkingsverband van de Caribische eilanden.

Functie-eisen:

Je hebt ruime kennis en ervaring in de omgang met cliënten met uiteenlopende psychiatrische ziektebeelden.

Je hebt ervaring en gevoel voor politieke, bestuurlijke en maatschappelijke verhoudingen.

Je geeft leiding op een motiverende, open en resultaatgerichte wijze en staat open voor veranderingen.

Je stuurt op constructief gedrag dat gericht is op samenwerking en resultaten.

Je spreekt mensen makkelijk aan, ook als de resultaten achterblijven.

Aangezien de functie van Psychiater/ medisch directeur nieuw is binnen onze organisatie wordt het aangeboden salaris overeenkomstig met de positie en verantwoordelijkheden.

Stuur uw motivatie brief, diplomas en CV naar [email protected]

Website: https://www.mhf.sx Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mhfsxm/

