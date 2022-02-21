Vacancy Administrative Assistent Bonaire

Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for an: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT.
Job description:
- Processing administrative data for clients from various sectors
- Processing monthly payroll data for clients
- Preparation of periodic tax returns
- Provide assistance to the annual accounts department with regards to the month- end and year-end closing
- Maintaining contact with customers
- In general, being able to provide administrative support to clients
Required qualifications:
- Completed MBO (major Accounting)
- Minimal 4 years relevant work experience
- Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch and English
- Excellent proficiency in MS Office, Payroll Pro, QuickBooks and Twinfield
- Drivers license in category B
Please send us your motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at [email protected] or pass by our office at Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.
