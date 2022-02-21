21 februari 2022 15:47 pm
Vacancy Administrative Assistent Bonaire

186

Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for an: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT.

Job description: 

  • Processing administrative data for clients from various sectors
  • Processing monthly payroll data for clients
  • Preparation of periodic tax returns
  • Provide assistance to the annual accounts department with regards to the month- end and year-end closing 
  • Maintaining contact with customers 
  • In general, being able to provide  administrative support to clients

Required qualifications:

  • Completed MBO (major Accounting) 
  • Minimal 4 years relevant work experience  
  • Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch and English
  • Excellent proficiency in MS Office, Payroll Pro, QuickBooks and Twinfield
  • Drivers license in category B

Please send us your motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at [email protected] or pass by our office at Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.

