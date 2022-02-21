Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.
Harbour Village is seeking an experienced Bartender for its onsite La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. The Bartender is responsible for providing beverage service in accordance with Company standards while incorporating excellent sales techniques to generate revenue. The Bartender should be an outgoing, highly motivated individual who is focused on delighting each guest with exceptional customer service standards.
Responsibilities include:
- Preparing beverages according to Company standards including signature cocktails
- Having a thorough knowledge of menus and applicable specials
- Engaging guests in a cordial, efficient and professional manner
- Processing and collecting payments from guests
- Maintaining a clean and organized work environment
- Performing all bar set up and restocking/replenishment of bar inventory and supplies
- Performing opening and closing procedures
- Complying with food handling and liquor laws
Qualifications:
Language(s):
- English (required)
- Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)
Requirements:
- 3-5 years minimum in a similar role
- Excellent customer service skills
Benefits:
- Compensation commensurate with experience
- Beautiful work environment
If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].
Meer vacatures:
- Vacature (Leerling) Kok Bonaire
- Vacancy Bartender Bonaire
- Vacancy Airport Ramp and Cargo Handler Bonaire
- Vacancy Administrative Assistent Bonaire
- Vacature Teamleider Preventie en Wijkontwikkeling Bonaire
- Vacature Domeinbeheerder Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Medewerkers Bediening/ Waiting Staff Bonaire
- Vacature Domeinbeheerder Sint Eustatius