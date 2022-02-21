Vacancy Bartender Bonaire















Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking an experienced Bartender for its onsite La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. The Bartender is responsible for providing beverage service in accordance with Company standards while incorporating excellent sales techniques to generate revenue. The Bartender should be an outgoing, highly motivated individual who is focused on delighting each guest with exceptional customer service standards.

Responsibilities include:

Preparing beverages according to Company standards including signature cocktails

Having a thorough knowledge of menus and applicable specials

Engaging guests in a cordial, efficient and professional manner

Processing and collecting payments from guests

Maintaining a clean and organized work environment

Performing all bar set up and restocking/replenishment of bar inventory and supplies

Performing opening and closing procedures

Complying with food handling and liquor laws

Qualifications:

Language(s):

English (required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)

Requirements:

3-5 years minimum in a similar role

Excellent customer service skills

Benefits:

Compensation commensurate with experience

Beautiful work environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].

