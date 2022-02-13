Vacancy Airline Customer Service Agent Bonaire















An airline Customer Service Agent is the first point of contact for a passenger in an airport or over the phone. Stellar service is key in ensuring the happiness of airline customers. While some passengers are looking for cursory assistance in checking luggage or printing a boarding pass, others have complaints and are looking for a quick resolution. Attention to detail, problem-solving skills and a knack for interacting with customers is essential in this position.

Availability between 14:00 and 22:00 PM.

Are you interested in this position? Please contact: [email protected]proairbonaire.com or call +599 7870003.

Meer vacatures: