Vacature Rooms Division Manager Bonaire















The Rooms Division Manager will direct, plan, organize, staff and operate all functions of the Front Office and Housekeeping department. This translates into front desk operations, reservations, resort security, activities, including budgetary, inventory control, rooms and public area cleaning standards and purchasing responsibilities.

This includes assisting the departments with the deployment of personnel as well as initiating and planning training such as systems, Divi Resorts programs, room inspections, room standards, quality control, guests surveys & staffing levels. Implements change but always focussing on exceeding guest expectations.

The Rooms Divisions Manager will be part of the executive management team and understands the impact of department’s operations on the overall financial goals and objectives. The right individual can work with cost controlling programs & flags and implements revenue and yield management opportunities.

Requirements:

MS Office skills, full service resort expertise and 2 years directly related in same position, experience to recruit, develop, and direct a talented staff towards superior guest service goals.

Bi-lingual Papiamentu, Dutch and English skills preferred.

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension savings plan & vacation plan and much more.

Do you recognize yourself in this position, do you have good references, are you stress resistant, always go the extra mile to exceed guest expectations and comfortable with multi-tasking? Are you a pleasant and motivational team player? Do you hold a hospitality degree? Please send your application to: Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Mrs. Luigina Watson-Alee at [email protected] or come by our front desk to enter your resume and motivational letter.

Looking forward to meet you!

