Vacature Hairstylist Bonaire

Our team is expanding, and we are looking for a Hairstylist.

Our ideal candidate:

  • Is an all-round hairstylist with some experience;
  • Needs to be able to communicate in English;
  • Is a person who loves to take great care of clients and gives an awesome guest experience;
  • Loves to learn new techniques and improve themself
  • Is friendly and communicative.

If you offer experience, professionalism, high motivation along with a great style/ demeanor and looking for a new place to call home … we’re looking for you!

Our growing salon is located on Bonaire and is known for its professional/high vibe feeling along with a greatly talented team.

Send us your resume and let’s get to know each other! [email protected] www.Beyoutysalon.com[email protected]

