Vacancy Restaurant Service Manager Bonaire















Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites, marina, and courtyard view rooms as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking an experienced Restaurant Service Manager who will manage the day-to-day service operations of La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. The Restaurant Services Manager should be an outgoing, highly motivated individual who is business minded, has a proactive approach to revenue generation and achieving targets – all while focusing on delighting each guest with exceptional customer service standards.

Responsibilities include scheduling and management of the restaurant service for all shifts, implementing training staff training, continuous performance evaluation and improvement of the service personnel to achieve the highest level of customer service.

Qualifications:

Language(s):

English (required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)

5-7 years in a similar role required

Strong food & beverage background required

Excellent leadership, management and team building skills are required

Strong communication skills in the English language are required

General proficiency with computers is required

Benefits:

Compensation commensurate with experience

Beautiful work environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].

