- 3Gedeeld
Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites, marina, and courtyard view rooms as well as privately owned residences.
Harbour Village is seeking an experienced Restaurant Service Manager who will manage the day-to-day service operations of La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. The Restaurant Services Manager should be an outgoing, highly motivated individual who is business minded, has a proactive approach to revenue generation and achieving targets – all while focusing on delighting each guest with exceptional customer service standards.
Responsibilities include scheduling and management of the restaurant service for all shifts, implementing training staff training, continuous performance evaluation and improvement of the service personnel to achieve the highest level of customer service.
Qualifications:
Language(s):
- English (required)
- Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)
Qualifications:
- 5-7 years in a similar role required
- Strong food & beverage background required
- Excellent leadership, management and team building skills are required
- Strong communication skills in the English language are required
- General proficiency with computers is required
Benefits:
- Compensation commensurate with experience
- Beautiful work environment
If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].
Meer vacatures:
- Vacancy Restaurant Service Manager Bonaire
- Vacature Directeur Bedrijfsvoering en Klantenservice Statia
- Vacancy (Glass) Artist Bonaire
- Vacature Pedagogisch Medewerker Bonaire
- Vacature Algemeen Verpleegkundige Bonaire
- Vacature Marketing Medewerker Bonaire
- Vacature Housekeeping medewerker | Housekeeping employee
- Vacatures Krusada Bonaire
- Vacature Zorgprofessional Ziekenhuis Caribbean
- Vacature Ervaren Planner Bonaire