Vacancy (Glass) Artist Bonaire















MoltenWolf Glass is expanding, and we are looking for an experienced (glass) artist to join our team on a full-time basis.

The successful candidate is:

Experienced in glass art making/ experienced in other art forms/ or experienced in jewelry making

Resident of Bonaire

Your duties will be:

Producing various glass art items such as jewelry, decorations and tableware

Deliver service to customers in the MoltenWolf Glass store and drive sales

We will offer you:

An opportunity to grow artistically

Room for your own creative input

A friendly work environment

Glass Fusing techniques training

Will you be our new MoltenWolf Glass Crew Member?



Email your resume in English, Papiamentu or Dutch to Valerie Wolf, [email protected]. For more information or any questions, please email us or go to our website: www.moltenwolfglass.com.

Meer vacatures: