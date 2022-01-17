17 januari 2022 15:48 pm
Vacancy (Glass) Artist Bonaire

Vacancy (Glass) Artist Bonaire

MoltenWolf Glass is expanding, and we are looking for an experienced (glass) artist to join our team on a full-time basis.

The successful candidate is:

  • Experienced in glass art making/ experienced in other art forms/ or experienced in jewelry making
  • Resident of Bonaire

Your duties will be:

  • Producing various glass art items such as jewelry, decorations and tableware
  • Deliver service to customers in the MoltenWolf Glass store and drive sales

We will offer you:

  • An opportunity to grow artistically
  • Room for your own creative input
  • A friendly work environment
  • Glass Fusing techniques training

Will you be our new MoltenWolf Glass Crew Member?

Email your resume in English, Papiamentu or Dutch to Valerie Wolf, [email protected]. For more information or any questions, please email us or go to our website: www.moltenwolfglass.com.

