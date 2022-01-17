Vacancy (Glass) Artist Bonaire

MoltenWolf Glass is expanding, and we are looking for an experienced (glass) artist to join our team on a full-time basis.
The successful candidate is:
- Experienced in glass art making/ experienced in other art forms/ or experienced in jewelry making
- Resident of Bonaire
Your duties will be:
- Producing various glass art items such as jewelry, decorations and tableware
- Deliver service to customers in the MoltenWolf Glass store and drive sales
We will offer you:
- An opportunity to grow artistically
- Room for your own creative input
- A friendly work environment
- Glass Fusing techniques training
Will you be our new MoltenWolf Glass Crew Member?
Email your resume in English, Papiamentu or Dutch to Valerie Wolf, [email protected]. For more information or any questions, please email us or go to our website: www.moltenwolfglass.com.
