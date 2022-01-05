Are you a hands on person who enjoys repairing? Apply now!
Resort Bonaire is looking for a fulltime Maintenance Host/ Medewerker Technische Dienst
- As Maintenance Host/ Medewerker Technische Dienst you are the kind of person who goes the extra mile and ensures the maintenance area of our resort including its 114 appartments and 14 hotelrooms is going smoothly, hence you provide our guests with the absolute comfort during their stay.
- A technical background would be a bonus however is not required. We are looking for a real handyman who has a hands on mentality. Our passionate and dedicated colleagues can teach you everything you need to know!
- You are part of the Engineering Team of total 3 motivated Engineers.
Responsibilities
- You are responsible for ensuring the maintenance of all areas is going smoothly, hence the guests enjoy the utmost comfort during their stay;
- You take ownership in identifying the technical issues and solve them;
- You conduct inspection rounds in the hotel;
- You take care of periodical checks and the maintenance of the machines.
Qualifications
- You are fluent in Dutch or English
- You have strong communication skills
- You are flexible in working different shifts
- You are experienced in a technical-oriented job
Please apply with contact detail to [email protected]
Meer vacatures:
- Vacature Medewerker Services Bonaire
- Vacancy Maintenance Host Bonaire
- Vacature Dialyseverpleegkundige Sint Maarten
- Vacature Reclasseringswerker en Coordinator Werkstraffen
- Vacature Hoofd Meten en Karteren Bonaire
- Vacature Commissaris Telbo Bonaire
- Vacature Housekeeping | Kok | Afwassers Bonaire
- Vacature SEH/Ambulance Verpleegkundige Bonaire
- Vacature Rental / People Manager Bonaire
- Vacature Docent unit speciale lesplaatsen Bonaire