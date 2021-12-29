Vacancy Waitress / Waiter or Bartender Bonaire















Will you join our team as a waitress/waiter or bartender?

We are a restaurant, bar and club, located in a unique location on the boulevard in the heart of Kralendijk. As a waitress/waiter or bartender, you are the face of the restaurant and our club. This means you have a lot of influence on how our guests experience their visit to Trocadero. We offer you a cozy place where guests can enjoy tasty dishes, great drinks, beautiful sunsets and the best (live) music!

We think it is important that you feel involved with Trocadero, and therefore we offer a good salary, a beautiful workplace with sea view and a warm welcome in a friendly team.

Will you become part of our team?

Your profile:

You like dealing with people, and you know what good service means;

You have a lot of energy, you are friendly, have a sense of humor and like to work in a team;

You master the English language;

You like to work in a busy environment and do not lose your attention or friendliness towards your customers;

You are reliable, open, and honest;

Experience in a busy restaurant or busy club is desirable, but your personality is more important to us.

We offer:

Flexible working hours

Working in a dynamic environment with nice colleagues

A good salary

Part time or full time

Are you the waitress/waiter or bartender we are looking for? Send your motivation and CV to [email protected]

