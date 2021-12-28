Vacature Driver-Guides and Dispatchers 

At Bonaire Tours & Vacations we are looking for dedicated and skilled Certified Driver-Guides and/or Dispatcher to strengthen our team. Bonaire Tours & Vacations is a dynamic company witha strong commitment to service excellence in all that we do. Whether in our capacity as a Tour Operator, Ground Handler, Destination Management Company or as a Wedding Planner, we believe in delivering our best to all.
QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS
• Command of the English language (fluency, specialized vocabulary, etc.)
• A team player with a guest-oriented approach.
• Tour guide certification, a broad general knowledge of Bonaire’s history, geography, art, culture, etc..
• Guiding techniques (adaptation, caring, group and crisis management, etc.)
• An irreproachable general demeanor (neatly dressed, polite, respectful, etc.)
• Driver License B and D (applicable for driver only)
To apply for this opportunity, please send your resume and a cover letter to: [email protected] or [email protected]
