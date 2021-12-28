28 december 2021 15:57 pm
Rocargo

Bonaire.Nu

Nieuws | Vacature | Evenementen

Rocargo
HomeVacatures Bonaire ⇒ Vacature Driver-Guides and Dispatchers 

Instagram Vacatures Bonaire Vacatures Horeca en Toerisme

Vacature Driver-Guides and Dispatchers 

206

At Bonaire Tours & Vacations we are looking for dedicated and skilled Certified Driver-Guides and/or Dispatcher to strengthen our team. Bonaire Tours & Vacations is a dynamic company witha strong commitment to service excellence in all that we do. Whether in our capacity as a Tour Operator, Ground Handler, Destination Management Company or as a Wedding Planner, we believe in delivering our best to all. 

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

 •   Command of the English language (fluency, specialized vocabulary, etc.) 

•    A team player with a guest-oriented approach. 

•    Tour guide certification, a broad general knowledge of Bonaire’s history, geography, art, culture, etc.. 

•    Guiding techniques (adaptation, caring, group and crisis management, etc.) 

•    An irreproachable general demeanor (neatly dressed, polite, respectful, etc.) 

•    Driver License B and D (applicable for driver only)

To apply for this opportunity, please send your resume and a cover letter to: [email protected] or [email protected] 

Meer vacatures:



Goedkoop vliegen naar Aruba, Bonaire of Curaçao

Amsterdam – Bonaire vanaf € 449

Amsterdam – Aruba vanaf € 663

Amsterdam – Curaçao vanaf € 458

nl Dutch
X
nl Dutchen Englishde Germanes Spanishpt Portugueseit Italianzh-CN Chinese (Simplified)