Vacancy Sales Associate Dufry Bonaire

We are looking for a fulltime Sales Associate M/F for our store on Bonaire. If you are full of talent, passion, and spark, Dufry is the place to be. Apply today!

Responsibilities

Work to make customers, not just sales, and learn to sell by satisfying customer needs;

Help the Store Supervisor by suggesting alternative locations for products;

Receive and stock in back walls and / or gondolas the merchandise coming from the warehouse;

Provide a complete shopping experience for customers, involving product knowledge and excellent service;

Check stock daily to ensure that all products are adequately stocked and available for customers;

Ensure that all merchandise is displayed nicely and orderly and featured merchandise prominently displayed in each section;

Operate the cash register, and be consistently accurate in money handling;

Know the procedures for processing paperwork between the store and other departments;

Open end Close the stores when requested, Mentoring, Training and Employee Development;

Qualifications

Required: 2 years of shop work experience

Fluent English, Spanish and Dutch

If interested in this job, please send your resume to [email protected] or +5999 7876635.

