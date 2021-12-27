Vacancy Sales Associate Dufry Bonaire

- 7Gedeeld
We are looking for a fulltime Sales Associate M/F for our store on Bonaire. If you are full of talent, passion, and spark, Dufry is the place to be. Apply today!
Responsibilities
- Work to make customers, not just sales, and learn to sell by satisfying customer needs;
- Help the Store Supervisor by suggesting alternative locations for products;
- Receive and stock in back walls and / or gondolas the merchandise coming from the warehouse;
- Provide a complete shopping experience for customers, involving product knowledge and excellent service;
- Check stock daily to ensure that all products are adequately stocked and available for customers;
- Ensure that all merchandise is displayed nicely and orderly and featured merchandise prominently displayed in each section;
- Operate the cash register, and be consistently accurate in money handling;
- Know the procedures for processing paperwork between the store and other departments;
- Open end Close the stores when requested, Mentoring, Training and Employee Development;
Qualifications
- Required: 2 years of shop work experience
- Fluent English, Spanish and Dutch
If interested in this job, please send your resume to [email protected] or +5999 7876635.
