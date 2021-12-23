Vacancy Retail Dive Shop Supervisor Bonaire















Your Scuba Store is our second retail store / service center located in Kralendijk – Playa. Your Scuba Store sell /service brands like Suunto, Dive Rite, Aqualung and Tusa.To provide information, service dive gear and sale dive related articles, we are looking for a technically skilled RETAIL DIVE SHOP SUPERVISOR 40 hours contract.

Responsibilities:

Ensure high level of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service;

Delegate, instruct and organize additional chores related to the dive shop;

Receive and store merchandize while applying standard inventory control system;

Technically skilled to service dive gear;

Maintain inventory par levels and organize the showcases;

Responsible for all content of cash register;

Knowledgeable of our products;

Inventory and stock management;

Clear communication with Dive Operation Management.

Requirements:

Friendly and energetic personality with customer service focus, and ability to perform under pressure;

Technically skilled to service dive gear;

High school degree; Associate’s degree in related field would be a plus;

Experience in the dive industry;

Proficiency in English; knowledge of any other languages would be a plus;

Basic understanding of sales principles and customer service practices;

Basic math skills and understanding of sales principles.

The job includes at least one day of the weekend and working hours vary between 8 am and 6 pm.

For more information and application:



If you are interested in applying for this position, do not hesitate to send your CV including a motivation letter via email address: [email protected].

