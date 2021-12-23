Your Scuba Store is our second retail store / service center located in Kralendijk – Playa. Your Scuba Store sell /service brands like Suunto, Dive Rite, Aqualung and Tusa.To provide information, service dive gear and sale dive related articles, we are looking for a technically skilled RETAIL DIVE SHOP SUPERVISOR 40 hours contract.
Responsibilities:
- Ensure high level of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service;
- Delegate, instruct and organize additional chores related to the dive shop;
- Receive and store merchandize while applying standard inventory control system;
- Technically skilled to service dive gear;
- Maintain inventory par levels and organize the showcases;
- Responsible for all content of cash register;
- Knowledgeable of our products;
- Inventory and stock management;
- Clear communication with Dive Operation Management.
Requirements:
- Friendly and energetic personality with customer service focus, and ability to perform under pressure;
- Technically skilled to service dive gear;
- High school degree; Associate’s degree in related field would be a plus;
- Experience in the dive industry;
- Proficiency in English; knowledge of any other languages would be a plus;
- Basic understanding of sales principles and customer service practices;
- Basic math skills and understanding of sales principles.
The job includes at least one day of the weekend and working hours vary between 8 am and 6 pm.
For more information and application:
If you are interested in applying for this position, do not hesitate to send your CV including a motivation letter via email address: [email protected].
Meer vacatures:
- Vacature Operations Medewerker Bonaire
- Vacancy Retail Dive Shop Supervisor Bonaire
- Vacancy Electrical / Electronic Engineer
- Vacature Ambtelijk Secretaris BFB Bonaire
- Spoedvacature Zorgprofessionals Bonaire
- Vacature Hoofd Meten en Karteren Bonaire
- Vacature Commissaris Telbo Bonaire
- Vacature Communicatieadviseur Sint Eustatius
- Vacatures Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire
- Vacature Content Creator Bonaire