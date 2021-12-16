Vacancy Director Saba Reach Foundation















Saba Reach Foundation (SRF) is a small non-profit organization operating on the Dutch Caribbean island of Saba. It serves to facilitate sustainable employment and participation opportunities for (young) adults with a distance to the labor market. To realize this the foundation has three interrelated social/educational departments: Time-out program, the social workplace and adult education.

THE POSITION

We are currently looking for a new director to lead the organization and the small team of professionals and participants. The organization needs a hands-on, proactive, analytical, results-oriented, empathetic and charismatic leader/entrepreneur. A versatile individual that is not afraid to guide, nor to take ownership. A values-based leader that has an eye for long-term strategy, stimulates professional development, maintains a fruitful professional network, and leads by example.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Manage and lead staff and participants in a constructive and professional way;

Develop a long-term strategy and policy that ensures continuity and development for the organization;

Develop and write project proposals;

Manage and guard the organization’s finances (budgets and reports, long- and short-term);

Source and acquire extra project and operational funds;

Initiate and facilitate professional cooperation with other parties;

Maintain a healthy communication with the board of directors, translate their ideas into practical scenarios and advising them on matters related to the objectives of the organization.

RELEVANT EXPERIENCE

Verifiable experience/knowledge with at-risk and challenging target groups in project leadership and/or management capacities;

Verifiable specialized knowledge of social labor market, social participation, time-out programs and its target groups;

Academic master’s degree preferred;

Advanced computer skills (Office);

Excellent command of English and Dutch, both written and spoken;

A valid driver’s license.

WHAT WE OFFER

We offer a leadership position in a small tight-knit team of professionals. The job concerns a one-year full-time appointment (as soon as possible), with the intent of extension into a permanent contract in the long run if the working relationship proves to be positive. We offer a competitive salary, which will depend on capacity and experience brought in.

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates are requested to submit their resume and motivation letter by January 28th, 2022 to the Saba Reach interim directors Cato de Schepper/Lonneke Schut at [email protected].

Visit our Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/sabareach

