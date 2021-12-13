- 16Gedeeld
Plaza Resort Bonaire is looking for enthusiastic and professional employees to strengthen our team. We offer a good working atmosphere on the tropical diver’s paradise of Bonaire.
We are looking for: Housekeeping ladies/men
For this position is required:
- Several years of experience in a similar position;
- Representative;
- Motivated, flexible;
- Good social skills and team spirit;
- Able to work in shifts once a month;
- Languages; Dutch or English, Spanish and Papiamento a pre.
If you are interested in a challenging job and your qualifications meet our requirements, you can send an application letter to the Human Resource Department e-mail: [email protected] or apply in person from Monday till Friday between 09:00 and 12:00.
Meer vacatures:
- Vacature Begeleider Bonaire Break
- Vacature Communicatieadviseur Sint Eustatius
- Vacancy Housekeeping Bonaire
- Vacature Supervisor Front Office Bonaire
- Vacature Voorzitter Raad van Toezicht Sint Maarten
- Vacature Rental Agent Bonaire
- Vakatura Komisario na Selibon
- Vacature Masseur Bonaire
- Vacature Docent Lichamelijke Opvoeding Bonaire
- Vacancy Crewmembers Cadushy Experience Bonaire