Vacancy Housekeeping Bonaire

Plaza Resort Bonaire is looking for enthusiastic and professional employees to strengthen our team. We offer a good working atmosphere on the tropical diver’s paradise of Bonaire.  

We are looking for: Housekeeping ladies/men 

For this position is required: 

  • Several years of experience in a similar position;
  • Representative;
  • Motivated, flexible;   
  • Good social skills and team spirit; 
  • Able to work in shifts once a month; 
  • Languages; Dutch or English, Spanish and Papiamento a pre.

If you are interested in a challenging job and your qualifications meet our requirements, you can send an application letter to the Human Resource Department e-mail: [email protected] or apply in person from Monday till Friday between 09:00 and 12:00. 

