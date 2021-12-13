Vacancy Housekeeping Bonaire













Plaza Resort Bonaire is looking for enthusiastic and professional employees to strengthen our team. We offer a good working atmosphere on the tropical diver’s paradise of Bonaire.

We are looking for: Housekeeping ladies/men

For this position is required:

Several years of experience in a similar position;

Representative;

Motivated, flexible;

Good social skills and team spirit;

Able to work in shifts once a month;

Languages; Dutch or English, Spanish and Papiamento a pre.

If you are interested in a challenging job and your qualifications meet our requirements, you can send an application letter to the Human Resource Department e-mail: [email protected] or apply in person from Monday till Friday between 09:00 and 12:00.

