Vacancy Crewmembers Cadushy Experience Bonaire

The Cadushy Distillery is Bonaire’s distillery located in Rincón, a village nearly 500 years old. The visitor center, the Cadushy Experience, is located in the historical Party center and Cinema of the village and has become one of the most popular tourist attractions of Bonaire. The “Cadushy of Bonaire Liqueur” and “Rom Rincón” are made in our craft distillery. Products that have become a household name in the local shops, bars and restaurants. The Cadushy Distillery is also expanding internationally and has a branch in Europe.

For renewal and expansion of our team on Bonaire, we are looking for:

CREWMEMBERS “CADUSHY EXPERIENCE” (fulltime and part-time)

What are you going to do?

You welcome our guests and tell them with passion and enthusiasm our story and introduce them to our products. Your enthusiasm and hospitality ensure that our guests experience the unique Cadushy Experience and always leave with a smile. In addition, you help with the production of our drinks.

What do we ask?

You are super-enthusiastic and go for the “Extra Mile” for the guests

You are a real go-getter and have a proactive attitude

You are also a strong communicator and have a “can-do” mentality

You are flexible and you like to deliver a performance together with colleagues

You like a challenge

What do we offer?

A challenging job within a dynamic and growing company

A casual working atmosphere and a super nice team

The opportunity to acquire and develop your knowledge and skills

The chance to work in the nicest alcoholic beverages company on Bonaire

A competency-based salary (starting scale: $1200 – $1600)

Learn all about distilling and alcoholic beverage production

Interested?

Do you have the right spirit?! Mail your motivation and Resume with a recent photo to the Director Eric Gietman at [email protected]. If you fit the profile, you’ll hear from us soon!

A questionnaire and/or test will be part of the procedure.

For more information about The Cadushy Distillery, visit www.cadushy.com

