Vacancy Operations Assistant Bonaire

At Bonaire Tours & Vacations we are looking for a dedicated and skilled Operations Assistant (fulltime) to strengthen our team. Bonaire Tours & Vacations is a dynamic company with a strong commitment to service excellence in all that we do. Whether in our capacity as a Tour Operator, Ground Handler, Destination Management Company or as a Wedding Planner, we believe in delivering our best to all.
Responsibilities & skills:
- Cruise ship handling and all duties related to the operation;
- Coordination of Airport Transfers, Drivers, Guides;
- Experienced in hospitality or tourism;
- Fluent in English and Dutch/German/Spanish/Papiamentu;
- Able to multitask while managing daily priorities;
- Willing to work in a team & various functions independently;
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office programs.
To apply for this opportunity please send your resume and a cover letter to: [email protected]
More information: www.bonairetoursandvacations.com
