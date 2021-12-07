7 december 2021 13:44 pm
Vacancy Operations Assistant Bonaire

At Bonaire Tours & Vacations we are looking for a dedicated and skilled Operations Assistant (fulltime) to strengthen our team. Bonaire Tours & Vacations is a dynamic company with a strong commitment to service excellence in all that we do. Whether in our capacity as a Tour Operator, Ground Handler, Destination Management Company or as a Wedding Planner, we believe in delivering our best to all.

Responsibilities & skills:

  • Cruise ship handling and all duties related to the operation;
  • Coordination of Airport Transfers, Drivers, Guides;
  • Experienced in hospitality or tourism;
  • Fluent in English and Dutch/German/Spanish/Papiamentu;
  • Able to multitask while managing daily priorities;
  • Willing to work in a team & various functions independently;
  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office programs.

To apply for this opportunity please send your resume and a cover letter to: [email protected]

More information: www.bonairetoursandvacations.com

