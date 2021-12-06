6 december 2021 17:29 pm
Vacancy Sales Associate Dufry Bonaire

Vacancy Sales Associates Dufry Bonaire

We are looking for a fulltime Sales Associate M/F for our store on Bonaire. If you are full of talent, passion, and spark, Dufry is the place to be. Apply today! 

Responsibilities

  • Work to make customers, not just sales, and learn to sell by satisfying customer needs;
  • Help the Store Supervisor by suggesting alternative locations for products;
  • Receive and stock in back walls and / or gondolas the merchandise coming from the warehouse;
  • Provide a complete shopping experience for customers, involving product knowledge and excellent service;
  • Check stock daily to ensure that all products are adequately stocked and available for customers;
  • Ensure that all merchandise is displayed nicely and orderly and featured merchandise prominently displayed in each section;
  • Operate the cash register, and be consistently accurate in money handling;
  • Know the procedures for processing paperwork between the store and other departments;
  • Open end Close the stores when requested, Mentoring, Training and Employee Development;
  • Provide a complete shopping experience for customers, involving product knowledge and excellent service.

Qualifications

  • Required: 2 years of shop work experience
  • Fluent English, Spanish and Dutch

If interested in this job, please send your resume to [email protected] or +5999 7876635.

