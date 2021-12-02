Vacancy Director Expertise Center Education Care Saba















EC2 and the responsibilities of the Director

EC2’s mission is to offer a coherent system of education care services supporting students, teachers and parents

Secure a comprehensive and continuous offer of education care services for ages 3 – 23

Execute and guard the education care system and integral policy for inclusive education

Give direction with the board and EC2 team to meaningful education for all

Management tasks

Coordinate and manage care services by the EC2 team

Facilitate and advise board and stakeholders

Financial management and accountability

Connect participating partners

Promote equal opportunities

Apply a cyclical system of quality management

Educational tasks

Develop and implement the multi-annual Education Care Plan Saba that complies with legal requirements

Promote the action-oriented perspective

Use long and short term edu planning

Perform educational assessments andplacement testing for all ages

Facilitate training for the EC2 team

Requirements

Relevant degrees in (special) pedagogy and/or educational sciences

Ample work experience as an educational manager and/or in Special Education

Able and qualified to perform educational assessments

Have knowledge of the current student care system on Saba (based on the Dutch system)

Apply Non-Violent Communication skills

Fluent in English and Dutch

Available 40 hours per week

Challenges and opportunities

Eager and able to take the lead in a multidisciplinary team

Implement and promote inclusive education

Handle the field of tension between urgencyand competencies in a complex environment

Your input is appreciated in relevantnetworks, giving EC2 a connecting role

Transparent and respectful communicationwith students and parents

Coaching of teachers

Check the EC2 website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel for information on Saba and EC2.

Candidates are asked to submit applications by January 7, 2022 to EC2 Director Henriette van Heijnsbergen at [email protected].

Your services are needed per August 1, 2022. We are particularly interested in your motivation and experience.

