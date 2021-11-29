Vacature Service Medewerker Bonaire















Vacaturetekst in Nederlands / Vacancy in English below

De toegevoegde waarde voor de klant is dat deze te allen tijde ontzorgd wordt. Op deze manier laat je onze klanten kennismaken met de World Class Service van Rentokil Initial. Je komt in contact met bedrijven uit de meest uiteenlopende sectoren.

Als Service medewerker bent je verantwoordelijk voor een uitstekende dienstverlening.

Jouw taken bestaan onder andere uit:

Het zelfstandig uitvoeren van ongedierte-inspecties bij onze klantenrelaties;

Het maken en beoordelen van (ongedierte) risico-inventarisaties;

Het informeren van de klant over de preventie, de wering en de bestrijding van ongedierte;

Het werken met professionele bestrijdingsmiddelen;

Het regelmatig volgen van opleidingsprogramma.

Jouw profiel:

Als klantgerichte servicemedewerker beschik je onder meer over de volgende kenmerken:

Service gedreven enthousiasme;

Een doorzetter, met de wil om te leren;

Representatief en communicatief;

Je bent flexibel, vindt plezier in het contacten leggen met klanten en bent altijd op zoek naar verbetering van de service;

Je neemt verantwoordelijkheid en bent kwaliteitsbewust;

Goede beheersing van de Nederlands / Engels / Papiaments (wenselijk);

Je bent in het bezit van een rijbewijs B.

Wij bieden:

Professional Pest Control Bonaire biedt een uitdagende werkplek in een dynamische en solide organisatie met groeimogelijkheden en kansen voor ontwikkeling. Je kunt rekenen op een aantrekkelijk salaris met interessante extralegale voordelen, afgestemd op jouw kwalificaties.

Ben je op zoek naar een uitdagende en zelfstandige baan? Dan ben je bij ons aan het juiste adres! Stuur graag een mail met jouw cv naar [email protected]. We kijken uit naar je reactie!

Job Description:



As a Service employee you are responsible for providing excellent customer service. You will come into contact with companies from a wide variety of sectors.

Your duties include:

Independently conducting pest inspections at our customer sites;

Making and evaluating (pest) risk inventories;

Informing the customer about the prevention, elimination and control of pests;

Working with professional pesticides;

Regularly attending training programs.

Your profile:



As a customer-focused service technician, excellent customer satisfaction is your number one goal. You are experienced in delivering services and products to business associates and enjoy engaging with our customers to better understand the customer. You will go that extra mile to make the customer smile and possess the following characteristics, among others:

Service driven enthusiasm and a positive customer-focused attitude;

A go-getter, with a desire to learn;

Representative and communicative;

You are flexible and find pleasure in making contact with customers, Very customer and service oriented and always looking to improve service;

You take responsibility as the contact person of the company and are quality conscious;

Good command of Dutch / English / Papiamento;

You are in possession of a driver’s license B.

We offer:



Professional Pest Control Bonaire offers a challenging work environment in a dynamic and solid organization with opportunities for growth and development. Professional Pest Control Bonaire is an employer where teamwork, service orientation and interpersonal relationships are the driving force.



You can count on an attractive salary with interesting fringe benefits, tailored to your qualifications. If you are interested mail your CV: [email protected]

