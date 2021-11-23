Vacancy Supervisor Dufry Bonaire

DUFRY PARFUME PALACE/DUFRY IS LOOKING FOR A SUPERVISOR IN CHARGE
Responsibilities:
- Drive customer service excellence to every aspect of the store, including store appearance, display of merchandise, product placement, story layout, and selling procedures;
- Ensure strategic goals and sales targets of the store are met by maximizing sales and gross profit, reviewing sales performance, controlling expenses, and managing inventory;
- Hire, train, develop, and supervise staff;
- Provide staff with feedback, coaching, and performance evaluations;
- Coordinate daily staffing and staffing schedules;
- Ensure the store complies with outlined safety policies and procedures, as well as state and local health regulations;
- Make sure wages, work hours, and equal employment opportunities are upheld according to federal and state laws;
- Perform administrative tasks to support the smooth operation of all store operations, including the timely submission of all personnel paperwork, preparing and submitting reports, and monitoring sales receipts and cash;
- Monitor stock and inventory, and perform quality assurance of merchandise on a regular basis.
Qualifications:
- Minimum high school diploma, GED, or equivalent education 3-5 years of retail sales required;
- Retail management experience and a college degree preferred;
- Excellent organizational, time management prioritization, and multitasking skills;
- Experience with interviewing, hiring and evaluating candidates, and assessing employee performance;
- Basic math skills sufficient to complete orders, calculate inventory, and manage cash registers;
- Ability to reach overhead, bend, squat, kneel, and carry products in order to perform and cover all workfloor duties;
- Able to give clear directions and set expectations for staff;
- Demonstrated ability to lead by example.
This vacancy is for a job in Bonaire
If interested in this job, please send your application letter and resume to [email protected].
