Vacancy Laundry & Housekeeping Supervisor Bonaire















HARBOUR VILLAGE BEACH CLUB in Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean, and member of Luxury Hotels of the World has now an opening for a Laundry & Housekeeping Supervisor.

Experience at laundry and housekeeping

Friendly and want to take action

Good appearance

Positive attitude

Responsible

Help guests if they have questions

Team player and proactive

Flexible to work on shifts, also during weekend

Minimum Intermediate experience in Word, Excel and Outlook

Should speak: English, Dutch, Spanish and other languages are plus

Over 25 years old

Letter of good conduct

Please, submit your application to attention Human Resources Department

Contact us now

Please e-mail your CV or call for an interview

Email Contact: [email protected]

Phone +599-717-7500 and ask for Human Resources for an appointment

