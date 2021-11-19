Vacancy Laundry & Housekeeping Supervisor Bonaire

HARBOUR VILLAGE BEACH CLUB in Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean, and member of Luxury Hotels of the World has now an opening for a Laundry & Housekeeping Supervisor.
- Experience at laundry and housekeeping
- Friendly and want to take action
- Good appearance
- Positive attitude
- Responsible
- Help guests if they have questions
- Team player and proactive
- Flexible to work on shifts, also during weekend
- Minimum Intermediate experience in Word, Excel and Outlook
- Should speak: English, Dutch, Spanish and other languages are plus
- Over 25 years old
- Letter of good conduct
Please, submit your application to attention Human Resources Department
Contact us now
Please e-mail your CV or call for an interview
Email Contact: [email protected]
Phone +599-717-7500 and ask for Human Resources for an appointment
