19 november 2021 17:16 pm
Vacancy Supervisor Dufry Bonaire

DUFRY PARFUME PALACE/DUFRY IS LOOKING FOR A SUPERVISOR IN CHARGE

Responsibilities:

  • Drive customer service excellence to every aspect of the store, including store appearance, display of merchandise, product placement, story layout, and selling procedures;
  • Ensure strategic goals and sales targets of the store are met by maximizing sales and gross profit, reviewing sales performance, controlling expenses, and managing inventory;
  • Hire, train, develop, and supervise staff;
  • Provide staff with feedback, coaching, and performance evaluations;
  • Coordinate daily staffing and staffing schedules;
  • Ensure the store complies with outlined safety policies and procedures, as well as state and local health regulations;
  • Make sure wages, work hours, and equal employment opportunities are upheld according to federal and state laws;
  • Perform administrative tasks to support the smooth operation of all store operations, including the timely submission of all personnel paperwork, preparing and submitting reports, and monitoring sales receipts and cash;
  • Monitor stock and inventory, and perform quality assurance of merchandise on a regular basis.

Qualifications:

  • Minimum high school diploma, GED, or equivalent education 3-5 years of retail sales required;
  • Retail management experience and a college degree preferred;
  • Excellent organizational, time management prioritization, and multitasking skills;
  • Experience with interviewing, hiring and evaluating candidates, and assessing employee performance;
  • Basic math skills sufficient to complete orders, calculate inventory, and manage cash registers;
  • Ability to reach overhead, bend, squat, kneel, and carry products in order to perform and cover all workfloor duties;
  • Able to give clear directions and set expectations for staff;
  • Demonstrated ability to lead by example.

This vacancy is for a job in Bonaire

If interested in this job, please send your application letter and resume to [email protected].

