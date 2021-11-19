Vacancies Housekeeping Department Bonaire

Bonaire’s Premier Resort & Member of the Small Luxury Hotel of the World
Housekeeping Department is looking:
- Maids from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Turn Down Service Maid from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Maid mixed schedule
- Part-time Maid -2 days per week from 5 am to 9:00 am
Please, sent your cv to: Harbour Village Beach Club or email: [email protected] or call for an appointment: Tel +599-717-7500 – Ext. 132.
