Vacancies Housekeeping Department Bonaire

Bonaire’s Premier Resort & Member of the Small Luxury Hotel of the World

Housekeeping Department is looking:

  •    Maids  from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
  •    Turn Down Service Maid from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
  •     Maid mixed schedule
  •     Part-time Maid -2 days per week from 5 am to 9:00 am

Please, sent your cv to: Harbour Village Beach Club or email: [email protected] or call for an appointment: Tel +599-717-7500 – Ext. 132.

