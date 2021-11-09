Vacancy Laundry & Housekeeping Supervisor Bonaire

10 november 2021 19:11 pm
HARBOUR VILLAGE BEACH CLUB in Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean, and member of Luxury Hotels of the World has now an opening for:

LAUNDRY & HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR

  • Experience at laundry and housekeeping
  • Friendly and want to take action
  • Good appearance
  • Positive attitude
  • Responsible
  • Help guests if they have questions
  • Team player and proactive
  • Flexible to work on shifts, also during weekend
  • Minimum Intermediate experience in Word, Excel and Outlook
  • Should speak: English, Dutch, Spanish and other languages are plus
  • Over 25 years old
  • Letter of good conduct

Please, submit your application to attention Human Resources Department

Contact us now 

Please e-mail your CV or call for an interview

Email Contact:  [email protected]

Phone +599-717-7500 and ask for Human Resources for an appointment

