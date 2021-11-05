- 6Gedeeld
Sand Dollar Condominiums is accepting applications for the following job opportunity:
Condo Property Manager
General Description
Under the direction of the Board of Directors, the Condo/Property Manager is responsible for the operational management of the Sand Dollar Condominium Complex. The Manager will oversee and assist with the maintenance and repair of the commonly owned buildings, property and fleet; ensure all IT and operational equipment are in good working order, prepare and maintain budgets and supervise 8-10 staff. We are looking for the right candidate with the following skills:
- Minimum 2 years experience in a similar position
- Maintenance oriented with a hands-on mentality
- Good expense control and financial management skills
- Good working knowledge of ICT and Microsoft applications (Word, Excel)
- Goal oriented, self driven team player
- Strong verbal and written communication skills in English
- Dutch, Spanish and/or Papiamentu an asset
- Drivers licence / own transportation
Applicants are invited to submit an application letter and accompanying resume to [email protected]
Applications must be received by December 16, 2021
Meer vacatures:
- Vacature Verpleegkundige
- Vacature Condo Property Manager
- Vacature Jurist op Sint Maarten
- Vacatures bij Roosdom Tijhuis Bonaire
- Vacatures Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland
- Vacature Medewerker Back Office Customer Service Bonaire
- Vacature Restaurant Supervisor
- Vacature PADI Dive Instructor op St Maarten
- Vacature Griffier van de Eilandsraad Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Unit Manager Luchthaven Sint Eustatius