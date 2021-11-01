Vacature Restaurant Supervisor















Harbour Village Bonaire is looking for:

Restaurant Supervisor:

Oversees and directs all aspects of the restaurant operation. The Restaurant Manager provides a professional and caring personal attitude to all employees while ensuring the smooth operation of the restaurant.

Requirements:

Responsible person with experience in hospitality.

Flexible to work shifts including weekends, evenings and holidays.

Must speak English. Dutch, Spanish and other languages are a plus.

Please submit your CV to:

[email protected]

Meer vacatures: