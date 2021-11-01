Vacature Restaurant Supervisor

Harbour Village Bonaire is looking for:
Restaurant Supervisor:
Oversees and directs all aspects of the restaurant operation. The Restaurant Manager provides a professional and caring personal attitude to all employees while ensuring the smooth operation of the restaurant.
Requirements:
Responsible person with experience in hospitality.
Flexible to work shifts including weekends, evenings and holidays.
Must speak English. Dutch, Spanish and other languages are a plus.
Please submit your CV to:
