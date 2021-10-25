25 oktober 2021 11:49 am
Vacature Restaurant Manager en Restaurant Supervisor

Plaza Resort Bonaire is looking for enthusiastic and professional employees to strengthen our team. We offer a good working atmosphere on the tropical Diver’s Paradise of Bonaire

We are looking for:

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

– Restaurant manager

– Restaurant supervisor

For all positions is required:

– Several years of experience in a similar position (with relevant education),

– Representative,

– Motivated, flexible, stress reliant,

– Good social skills and team spirit,

– Able to work in shifts,

– Languages; Dutch or English, Spanish and Papiamento a pré,

If you are interested in a challenging job and your qualifications meet our requirements, you can send an application letter to the Human Resource Department e-mail: [email protected] Or apply in person on Tuesday morning between 9.00 – 12.00am

