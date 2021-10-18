18 oktober 2021 12:19 pm
Vacancy Senior Accountant Bonaire

Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for a: SENIOR ACCOUNTANT.

Job description: 

  • Analyzing complex financial reports. Making recommendations based on analysis, the status of reserves, assets and expenses;
  •  Maintaining contact with customers;
  • Establishing procedures for accounting practices;
  • Administering and organizing bookkeeping services, in addition to providing advice on all tax matters; 
  • In general, being able to provide top level administrative support and advice on fiscal and economic related matters.

Required qualifications:

  • Completed SPD 2, HEAO/BA, FEF, EPI or MBA  (major Accounting) and completed or studying for ACCA Qualification;
  • Minimal 8 years relevant work experience;
  • Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch and English;
  • Excellent proficiency in MS Office, QuickBooks, Twinfield, PM Record/Report;
  • Drivers license in category B.

Please send us your filled in application form, available on our website, motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at [email protected] or pass by our offices on Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.

