Rocargo
Vacancy Administrative Assistent Bonaire

Vacancy Administrative Assistent Bonaire

Caribbean Accounting & Tax Consultants Bonaire N.V. (CATC Bonaire) is looking for an: ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT.

Job description: 

  • Processing administrative data for clients from various sectors;
  • Processing monthly payroll data for clients;
  • Preparation of periodic tax returns;
  • Provide assistance to the annual accounts department with regards to the month- end and year-end closing; 
  • Maintaining contact with customers;
  • In general, being able to provide  administrative support to clients.

Required qualifications:

  • Completed MBO (major Accounting);
  • Minimal 4 years relevant work experience; 
  • Excellent language and writing skills in Dutch and English;
  • Excellent proficiency in MS Office, QuickBooks and Twinfield;
  • Drivers license in category B.

Please send us your motivation letter, CV and photo. These can be e-mailed to Mrs. Jans Stam-van Malsen at [email protected] or pass by our office at Kaya Irlanda 15 to personally deliver your documents at the information desk.

