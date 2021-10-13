Vacancy Director of Operations Division Sint Maarten















Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional Leader in providing safe, secure, quality and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

What are we looking for?

The Operations Division is charged with the overseeing, designing and controlling of large projects and directs operations at PJIAE. The division ensures business operations are effective and efficient.

As the Director of the Operations Division, you will prepare and realize operational policies and plans within PJIAE and advice to the Chief Operations Officer on operational matters.

Job Requirement:

Bachelor’s or Master’s in Aviation Operations or equivalent.

10 years of relevant working experience in airport operations.

Knowledge of ICAO and Civil Aviation regulations.

Knowledge of airport emergency operations and security regulations.

Knowledge of essential management skills and principles as applied toairport operations.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to:

Designs, implements, and facilitates operational strategic plans and policies for PJIAE in such a way that a clear stipulation of the objectives and an effective dedication of personnel are achieved.

Maps out and realizes the operational polices and plans (Rescue & Fire Fighting, Security and Investigations).

Ensures emergency fire and rescue facilities are compatible with size, type and frequency of aircraft serviced; this in accordance with company and legal requirements.

Manages and oversees the operational division staff/personnel regarding the execution of tasks and responsibilities in such a way that an effective performance is realized and in conformity with the policies.

Act as a security and safety coordinator to ensure safe and secure working conditions.

Initiates activities and gives directions to the performance of (year operational plan) plans and tasks.

Creates and sustains cooperative working relationships with all stakeholders including airport customers, tenants, businesses, and the public.

Establishes sound operating policies and procedures that will ensure responsible, safe, and efficient operations.

Ensures the airport is operating according to International and local laws and regulations to ensure public safety and security.

Interested?

Submit your motivation letter and resume to the HR department at [email protected] no later than November 5, 2021.

Need more Information?

Contact us for more information through the HR department, via telephone: +1 721 546 7507.

