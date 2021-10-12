Vacancy Marketing & Communications Manager Bonaire















Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) aims to promote the island of Bonaire locally, regionally and internationally. TCB is transitioning towards a new governance structure directed by inclusiveness, partnership and transparency with clear and measurable value-added benefits to the destination and its people. The transition’s outcome should result in TCB as a destination management organization (DMO).



As part of its marketing responsibility and capacity, the TCB manages branding initiatives and activities through its contractors, leveraging TCB funds through sales, direct marketing, partnerships, or other relationships and avenues. TCB has representation in the USA and the Netherlands.

TCB is looking as per direct for a Marketing & Communications Manager (m/f) for its Executive team!



The Candidate & Position:

It is the task of the Marketing & Communications Manager to give operational and strategic direction to the TCB Team with a direct communication line to the CEO. The candidate must be an inspirational leader with excellent interpersonal skills and organizational expertise. A well-rounded candidate.

The Marketing & Communications Manager has the following responsibilities:

Oversees and Initiates Marketing, PR and Product Activities.

Drives TCB’s Communication Strategy.

Develops partnership programs and Marketing Co-op opportunities.

Accountable for organizational budget & analysis.

Talent management.

Responds and conducts Global Market Research & Trend Analysis.

Development and execution of the yearly Marketing Plan.

Liaison between Airline, Hotel and Wholesale Partners.

Pro-actively initiates marketing efforts for the destination and partners.

Supervisory role for TCB activities and Management hereof.

Represents TCB in Public/Private sector actions both locally and internationally.

Requirements:

A team player with excellent communication skills.

Creative and skilled in marketing, organizational development and strategic planning.

Ability to think and formulate strategic objectives and translate these objectives into operational actions.

Excellent oral and written command of English, Spanish and Dutch. Papiamentu is a plus!

Out- going personality, dynamic, flexible and hands-on attitude.

Minimum HBO education level Hospitality, marketing and/or communications with computer affinity.

Minimum of 3 years of (Tourism industry) experience.

Preferably between 25 and 35 years.

Flexible working hours (no 8 to 5 mentality).

Willingness to travel.

How to Apply:



TCB offers a challenging and interesting work environment and remuneration in accordance with the importance of the function. Applicants with a full resume are invited to send in their application by October 25th, 2021 at TCB to the attention of Ms. Marjolein Oleana, email: [email protected]



Confidentiality guaranteed.

