Vacancy Operations Manager Bonaire















At MedCare Bonaire we owe our success to the efficiency of our organizational processes. To help maintain and grow this standard, we’re seeking an experienced operations manager to oversee daily activities. As an ideal candidate, you’ll have a sharp business mind and proven success managing different teams while maintaining efficiency. You’ll be highly skilled in human resources, finance, and hospitality management. Additionally, you’ll display a proven ability to develop and maintain an environment of trust and diversity within your team. Your ultimate responsibility is to grow the business and increase our operational efficiency in the test centers.

Objectives of this Role

Maintain constant communication with management, staff, and clients to ensure proper operations of the organization.

Grow the efficiency of existing organizational processes and procedures to enhance and sustain the organization’s internal capacity.

Ensure operational activities remain on time and within a defined budget.

Track staffing requirements, hiring new employees as needed.

Oversee accounts payable and accounts receivable departments.

Daily and Monthly Responsibilities

Lead, motivate, and support teams.

Manage data reports to update operations metrics to achieve productivity targets, reduce cost per unit, eliminate errors, and deliver excellent customer service.

Partner with acquisitions department.

Maintain proper materials inventory.

Conduct budget reviews and report cost plans to upper management.

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in operations management, business administration, or related field.

2+ years’ proven experience in an operations management position.

Strong budget development and oversight skills.

Excellent ability to enforce a culture of hospitality.

Knowledge of general business software and aptitude to learn new applications; proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel).

Preferred Qualifications

Multiple years of financial and account reporting.

Bilingual communication skills (English preferred).

Hospitality industry background.

We offer

Great salary.

Wonderful job in a growing industry.

To apply

Please send your resume to: [email protected]

