Vacancy Restaurant Service Floor Supervisors Bonaire

Vacancy Restaurant Service Floor Supervisors Bonaire

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites, marina, and courtyard view rooms as well as privately owned residences. 

Harbour Village is seeking experienced Restaurant Service Floor Supervisors for the AM and PM shifts at its onsite La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. The Floor Supervisor will manage the breakfast & lunch or dinner shifts as well as beach service. The Floor Supervisor should be an outgoing, highly motivated individual who is focused on delighting each guest with exceptional customer service standards. 

Responsibilities include hiring, scheduling, managing the restaurant service, implementing staff training, continuous performance evaluation and improvement of the service personnel to achieve the highest level of customer service.

Qualifications Language(s):

  • English (required)
  • Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)

Qualifications:

  • 5 years minimum in a similar role preferred
  • Strong restaurant background required
  • Excellent leadership, management and team building skills are required

Benefits:

  • Compensation commensurate with experience
  • Beautiful work environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].

