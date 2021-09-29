Vacancy Operations Manager Bonaire















Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort featuring the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites, marina, and courtyard view rooms as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking an experienced Operations Manager who will manage the day-to-day operations of the resort. This role will oversee Food & Beverage, Front Desk, Housekeeping, Guest Services and Spa. The ideal candidate will have strong Food & Beverage experience and be a leader with a warm personality, who understands how to build a culture of excellence in guest care.

Responsibilities include planning and directing the hotel main operations including quality, standards, cleanliness, and guest satisfaction while maximizing profit through the consistent delivery of the highest standards of service in each department.

Qualifications, language(s):

English (required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)

Qualifications:

6-10 years in a similar role required

Strong food & beverage background required

Excellent leadership, management and team building skills are required

Strong verbal and written communication skills in the English language are required

General proficiency with computers is required

A degree in Hospitality or Tourism Management preferred

Benefits:

Compensation commensurate with experience

Beautiful work environment

Housing – the candidate will be required to reside on property.

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].

