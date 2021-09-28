Vacancy Security Manager Sint Maarten















Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional Leader in providing safe, secure, quality and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

As the Manger of the Security Department, you will be charged with the protection and safety of all persons, buildings and properties on PJIAE premises against harmful internal or external influences, in such a way that damage or injuries are prevented and (inter)national rules and regulations are being complied with.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s in Safety & Security Management, Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice or equivalent

10 years of relevant working experience in airport safety & security;

Knowledge of ICAO and Civil Aviation regulations;

Knowledge of airport emergency operations and security regulations;

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing;

Upholds generally accepted social and ethical standards in work-related activities.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to:

Draws up and adapts the Security & Safety plan and policies, sets instructions, rules and/or regulations to maintain the safety of passengers, staff, aircraft and aerodrome facilities in such a way that the safety and security are ensured and that both external and internal rules & regulations are being met;

Ensures that rules and regulations are being followed, takes appropriate measures in case of calamities in order to avoid damage or injuries in such a way that a high level of security is maintained at all times;

Carries out confidential fact-finding missions in a balanced and fair way to ensure that unnecessary harm to either company or persons is avoided;

Ensures that the security employees and relevant external parties are trained and have the know-how to act in cases of emergency by analyzing the training needs and preparing and organizing required trainings in accordance with national and international standards;

Manages the department`s employees in accordance with established company policies.

All interested candidates MUST submit their application to the National Employment Service Center via [email protected] within two (2) weeks to the attention of Employment Services Center. The applications should include an application letter, copy of identification, copy of diplomas and or certificates, where required. All suitable applicants will be contacted for an interview to be held with a representative of the business and a Business Service Officer representing the NESC.

Interested?

Submit your motivation letter and resume to the HR department at [email protected] no later than October 17, 2021.

Note: No rights may be derived from this vacancy notice. PJIAE reserves the right to accept or reject any application submitted. PJIAE also reserves the right to cancel the process or to modify the requirements for the filling of the vacancy at any time.

