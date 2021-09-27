Vacancy Experienced HR Advisor Sint Maarten













PJIAE N.V. is passionate, more so than ever, in ensuring we provide our passengers with the best possible experience. As we are recovering from hurricane Irma and reemerging from Covid-19, PJIAE continues to deliver the high standards expected from our passengers with our employees having a key role in making this happen.

The Human Resources department of PJIAE N.V. is currently looking for an experienced HR Advisor to join their team and together work on strengthening the Employee Experience and Performance Management within the organization. Are you a HR Advisor looking for a new and exciting opportunity working within a great team and contributing to bringing HRM to a higher level within PJIAE?

The Role – How are you to make an impact as a HR Advisor at PJIAE NV?



In this key role you will be advising the management team, report and support the HR Manager in building the organization and people capability, by helping shape and implement effective people strategies and activities within PJIAE. You can effectively support the HR Manager and management with HR-related issues on a tactical and operational level. Provide people data and insight from the HR database to help manage people and teams. Identify opportunities to continuously improve the Employee Experience and strengthen the Employee Engagement by applying HR best practices. This demanding yet rewarding opportunity in a dynamic environment will test your knowledge of Employment Law and HR Best Practices, while giving you the autonomy to further develop your career.

Skills & Expertise – Do you have what we’re looking for?

Experience in supporting all aspects of the employee lifecycle including workforce planning;

Ability to act as a point of contact for line managers, employees and stakeholders seeking HR advice, working closely with the HR Manager, with demonstrable working knowledge and understanding of employment legislation, policies and practices and their application;

Experience in HR policy writing;

Confidence in providing advice and support to managers on HR processes, policies and systems as required;

Good knowledge of Modern Award System and HR Best Practices;

Technically savvy with a strength and passion for simplifying and automating tasks and processes;

Experience in coordinating and implementing Culture Surveys and Pulse Surveys;

Demonstrable ability to collate, analyze and present key HR metrics / data to support decision making using a variety of reporting tools;

Ability to coordinate the Employee Health & Safety and Performance & Learning Development programs including producing regular metrics;

Excellent mediation and coaching skills on all levels.

Strengths & Behaviors – Are you?

Curious to understand ‘why’ and develop best fit solutions;

Of a continuous improvement mindset that seeks to break the status quo;

Challenging and questioning, rather than accepting of ‘what is’ while being sensitive to corporate memory.

As passionate about your own self-development as that of the departments you support;

Able to operate effectively in an ambiguous, fast-paced, ever-changing environment;

Able to see the “wood through the trees”, identifying the issue and supporting the delivery of practical solutions;

Resilient with the ability to challenge and have difficult conversations when required;

A natural problem solver, process thinker with a high degree of initiative;

Friendly, positive, grounded, and proactive in approach;

Customer-oriented with a continuous focus on improving the HR support and services.

Qualifications

Masters or bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management;

Minimum of 5 years working experience in human resources in a dynamic organization;

Well-articulated professional verbal and written communication skills (English and Dutch language);

Good knowledge and experience in using HR systems including proficient user of Microsoft Office.

Salary range and benefits:

Based on experience and educational background.

Duration:

2-year contract with the possibility of extension or permanent contract.

Interested?

If you are passionate about a career in HR with the skills highlighted in the vacancy, we would like to hear from you. Submit your motivation letter and cv directly to the HR department via email at: [email protected], no later than October 21, 2021.

Come join the adventure and be part of our journey! Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional leader in providing safe, secure, quality, and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

Need more Information?

Contact the HR Manager, Ms. Miguela Gumbs at telephone: +1721 5202888.

