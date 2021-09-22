Vacancies Harbour Village Bonaire















Harbour Village Bonaire is looking for:

Bellman / Driver:

Our Bellman/Drivers are there to greet and assist the guests and residents of the complex, always willing to assist the guests with luggage and escort the guests around the resort with the ability to multitask. A class B Driver’s license is required.

Receptionist:

You would be the first impression for our guests. Assist guests with requests, information and reservations while ensuring the smooth operation of the front desk. Ability to multitask. Must have good communication skills and proactive attitude.

Restaurant Supervisor:

Oversees and directs all aspects of the restaurant operation. The Restaurant Supervisor provides a professional and caring personal attitude to all employees while ensuring the smooth operation of the restaurant.

Requirements:

Responsible person with experience in hospitality. Flexible to work shifts including weekends, evenings and holidays. Must speak English. Dutch, Spanish and other languages are a plus.

Please submit your CV to: [email protected]

