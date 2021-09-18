Vacancy Dental Practice Manager text Dutch/English/Spanish













Praktijkmanager Tandartspraktijk

Klinika Dental van Egmond NV is op zoek naar een praktijkmanager. Ben je klaar om ons te helpen de mensen van Bonaire weer aan het lachen te maken?

Wie zijn wij?

Wij zijn een kleine tandartspraktijk op het prachtige eiland Bonaire die het belangrijk vindt onze patienten betaalbare, hoogwaardige tandheelkundige zorg te bieden. Wij vinden dat werk leuk moet zijn, dus behalve hard werken is de goede sfeer in onze praktijk iets dat erg belangrijk voor ons is.

Wat zoeken we?

Als praktijkmanager ben je het hart van onze operatie. Je stuurt de kliniek en het team aan om ervoor te zorgen dat de patiënt de best mogelijke zorg krijgt. Je doet de planning van patiënten en behandelkamers en zorgt ervoor dat alle gezondheidsprotocollen en procedures worden gevolgd. Je plaatst bestellingen bij leveranciers zodat onze professionals nooit zonder materiaal vallen. Je helpt bij het bepalen van de visie en het beleid van onze kliniek en beheert de klachten. Kortom, een zeer uitdagende en afwisselende baan om het team te helpen de tandartspraktijk naar een hoger niveau te brengen!

Wat verwachten we van jou?

Uitstekende relaties onderhouden met adviserende professionals en patiënten.

Strategieën ontwikkelen voor relatiebeheer om patiënten betrokken te houden bij dekliniek.

Marketingstrategieën ontwerpen om het aantal patiënten te verhogen.

Toezicht houden op het algemeen onderhoud van de kantoren.

Interne administratie doen.

Agenda’s van patiënten en professionals beheren.

Verantwoordelijk voor de communicatie met externe partijen.

Voorraadbeheer en tijdige aankoop van verbruiksartikelen.

Procedures en beleid implementeren volgens de richtlijnen van de zorginstanties.

Minstens 2 van de volgende talen spreken: Papiamentu, Nederlands, Spaans en Engelsen bereid zijn om de anderen te leren.

MS Office, Evolution en Quickbooks kunnen gebruiken.

Wat kunt u van ons verwachten?

Een goede werksfeer

Een marktconform salaris

Ruimte om jezelf te ontwikkelen door middel van training en on the job

Een uitdagende baan

Geïnteresseerd? Stuur je CV met motivatiebrief naar [email protected]

Manager de clínica dental

Klinika Dental van Egmond NV está buscando una nueva persona como gerente de clínica dental. ¿Quieres ayudarnos a hacer sonreír de nuevo a la gente de Bonaire?

¿Quiénes somos?

Somos una pequeña clínica dental en la bonita isla de Bonaire que se enorgullece de proporcionar a nuestros pacientes una atención dental asequible y de alta calidad. Creemos que el trabajo debe ser divertido, por lo que, excepto por trabajar duro, el buen ambiente en nuestra práctica es algo muy importante para nosotros.

¿Qué buscamos?

Como gerente de clínica dental, tú eres el corazón de nuestra operación. Administras la clínica y el equipo para asegurarse de que el paciente reciba la mejor atención posible. Realizas la planificación de los pacientes y las salas de tratamiento asegurándose que se sigan todos los protocolos y procedimientos de salud. Realizas los pedidos en el depósito dental evitando que nuestros profesionales se queden sin materiales. Ayudas a determinar la visión y las políticas de nuestra clínica y gestionas las quejas. ¡Un trabajo muy desafiante y diverso para ayudar nuestro equipo a llevar la clínica dental al siguiente nivel!

¿Qué esperamos de ti?

Mantener excelentes relaciones con profesionales, consultores y pacientes.

Desarrollar estrategias para la gestión de relaciones manteniendo a los pacientescomprometidos con la clínica.

Diseñar estrategias de marketing para aumentar el número de pacientes.

Supervisar el mantenimiento general de las oficinas.

Hacer la administración interna.

Gestionar las agendas de pacientes y profesionales.

Ser el responsable de la comunicación con partes externas.

Hacer el inventario de los materiales y asegurarse que los pedidos se realicen a tiempo.

Implementar procedimientos y políticas de acuerdo a las autoridades sanitarias.

Hablar al menos 2 de los siguientes idiomas: papiamento, holandés, español, inglés yestar dispuesto a aprender los otros.

Saber usar MS Office, Evolution y Quickbooks.

¿Qué puedes esperar de nosotros?

Un buen ambiente de trabajo

Un salario competitivo

Espacio para desarrollarse a través de la capacitación y el trabajo

Un trabajo desafiante

¿Interesado/a? Envía tu currículum con carta de motivación a [email protected]

Dental Practice Manager

Klinika Dental van Egmond NV is looking for a dental practice manager. Are you ready to help us make the people of Bonaire smile again?

Who are we?

We are a small dental clinic on the beautiful island of Bonaire that takes pride in providing our patients with affordable, high quality dental care. We believe work should be fun so except from working hard, the good atmosphere in our practice is something that is very important to us.

What are we looking for?

As a dental practice manager, you are the heart of our operation. You manage the clinic and the team to make sure the patient gets the best possible care. You do the planning of patients and treatment rooms and make sure all health protocols and procedures are followed. You place orders at the dental depot, so our professionals never run out of consumables. You help determine the vision and policies of our clinic and manage the complaints. A very challenging and diverse job to help the team take the dental practice to the next level!

What do we expect from you?

Maintain excellent relations with consulting professionals and patients.

Develop strategies for relationship management to maintain patients engaged with theclinic.

Design marketing strategies to increase the number of patients.

Supervise the general maintenance of the offices.

Do the internal administration.

Manage the schedules of patients and professionals.

Responsible for the communication with external parties.

Do the inventory control and timely purchases of consumables.

Implement procedures and policies according to the healthcare authorities.

Speak at least 2 of the following languages: Papiamentu, Dutch, Spanish, English andwilling to learn the others.

Know how to use MS Office, Evolution and Quickbooks.

What can you expect from us?

A good work atmosphere

A competitive salary

Room to develop yourself through training and on the job

A challenging job

Interested? Send your resume with motivation letter to [email protected]

