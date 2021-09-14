Vacatures Azure Restaurant en Spice Beach Club















JOIN OUR TEAM! For our new restaurant Azure situated at Eden Beach Resort, which is opening at the beginning of October, we are looking for enthusiastic and motivated staff for kitchen and restaurant.

Azure will be focused on a high-end cuisine and matching service. We offer a good working atmosphere in a professional environment with lots of growth opportunities while enjoying our paradise of Bonaire.

We are looking for:

Restaurant:

Floor supervisor

Waiters

Bartenders

Kitchen:

Sous-chef

Line cooks

Kitchen help

Breakfast chef

JOIN OUR TEAM! Voor ons nieuwe restaurant Azure gelegen op het mooie Eden Beach resort, zoeken wij horeca toppers om ons team compleet te maken. Begin oktober openen wij onze deuren en gaan wij van start met een prachtig nieuw concept waar gastronomie en bijpassende service centraal staat.

Ben jij enthousiast, gemotiveerd en wil je de kans krijgen je te ontwikkelen binnen een groeiend bedrijf? Join us!

Wij zijn op zoek naar:

Retaurant:

Supervisor bediening

Gastvrouw/gastheer

Keuken:

Sous-chef

Zelfstandig werkend kok

Afwas/keuken hulp

Interested?

Send your resume to: Email: [email protected]

or [email protected] Whatsapp/Call: (+599) 795 1238

Stuur je C.V. naar: E-mail: [email protected]

or [email protected] Whatsapp/Bellen: (+599) 795 1238

JOIN OUR TEAM! Spice Beach is looking for enthusiastic employees for our beach bar. Do you want to enjoy the sun while mixing the best cocktails in a fun team? Join us!

We are looking for:

Bar supervisor

Experienced bartenders

Beach boy/girl

JOIN OUR TEAM! Spice Beach is op zoek naar gezellige en enthousiaste collega’s. Vind jij het heerlijk de hele dag mensen blij te maken in de zon, of maak jij de beste cocktails? We want you!

Wij zijn op zoek naar:

Bar supervisor

Ervaren barman/vrouw

Beach boy/girl

Interested?

Send your resume to: Email: [email protected]

or [email protected] Whatsapp/Call: (+599) 795 1238

Stuur je C.V. naar: E-mail: [email protected]

or [email protected] Whatsapp/Bellen: (+599) 795 1238

